MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – This summer, festival-goers will be able to enjoy all kinds of different foods featuring pickles at Pickle Fest.

The event is set to be held at Austin Landing shopping center located at 3601 Rigby Road in Miamisburg on Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment and a Bud Light beer garden, according to the Austin Landing website. Some participating restaurants include:

Chuy’s

Dewey’s

El Meson

Rolling Indulgence

1776 Grill

McNasty’s

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

JA & Sweetummm’s

Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine

Aime’s Gourmet Pickles

The event is sponsored by Bud Light and SESH. More details are to be released soon.