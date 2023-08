DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A downtown Dayton restaurant permanently closed its doors on Thursday.

Flyboy’s Deli near Day Air Ballpark on North Patterson Boulevard has closed.

In a Facebook post, the deli team thanked people for their support over the years, calling the decision to close, “difficult but necessary.”

The post said the closure is due to the owners dealing with illness.

The Oakwood location at 2515 Far Hills Avenue will remain open.