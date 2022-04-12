GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Absentee voters in Greene County may have received an incorrect ballot, the Greene County BOE said, and the board is working to correct it.

According to a release by the Greene County Board of Elections, the BOE learned some absentee voters may have received a ballot for a party other than the party ballot they requested.

This issue was discovered on April 8. On April 9, the BOE mailed the correct ballot along with an explanation and instructions for the voter. The BOE said that only the correct ballot will be counted for each voter.

Voters who received the incorrect ballot should contact the board of elections for instructions on what to do with the incorrect ballot, the release said.

Any voters who believe they may have been impacted by this mistake is asked to call the Greene County BOE at 937-562-6170