DiBella’s Subs donates lunch to volunteers at Sinclair vaccine clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — DiBella’s Subs gave back to volunteers at Sinclair Community College’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday by delivering lunch for all 70+ to enjoy.

The restaurant said the donation was part of a larger effort by DiBella’s over the past week to provide lunch to 550 volunteers working at vaccination sites across the state of Ohio.

During World Immunization Week, which ran from April 24th through April 30th, the family-owned restaurant prepared and packed up lunch for volunteers and staff working in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton.

“It’s a great honor to be able to give back to our community by serving lunch to volunteers,” said Julie McCracken, Regional Catering Manager for DiBella’s Subs. “After such a trying year, to be able to see the smiles on these hardworking faces, it’s a reminder that we’re all in this together and by helping through our unique talents and skillsets, we’re all making days a little brighter.”



