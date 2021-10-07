DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department (DFD) is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in their own homes by request.

The City of Dayton said the DFD Community Paramedicine team will provide initial doses and second doses for any city resident, and can also provide booster doses as needed if the person qualifies.

The free service is being offered Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Residents will be scheduled based on the team’s availability.

To schedule an at home vaccination, call (937) 333-4535 or email the Community Paramedicine team at DFD_Community_Paramedicine@daytonohio.gov.

