DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Fire Department crews worked for nearly seven hours Wednesday to contain and sample an unknown substance in the Mad River.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a dark-colored substance was seen along the shoreline of the Mad River near the North Keowee Street bridge. It could reportedly be seen flowing downstream.

Utilizing resources from the Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team, crews were able to create a physical barrier in the water to help contain the substance, reported the Dayton Fire Department. Crews also performed sampling with detection and monitoring equipment.

Primary containment of the substance was completed by the Dayton Fire Department and Ohio Environment Protection Agency personnel.

Dayton Fire Department crews were reportedly on the scene for approximately seven hours. Representatives from the City of Dayton Water Department’s Environmental Management Division were also on the scene.

It is unknown at this time where the substance came from and what it is, as this incident remains under investigation.