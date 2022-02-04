DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home with “heavy hoarding conditions” is a total loss after a fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to the home in the 700 block of Webster Street just before 9 a.m. on a report of heavy smoke showing from the house.

Dayton Fire Captain David Thomas said crews believe the fire started in the basement of the home. The fire burnt a hole in the floor and Thomas said after the hole was found, crews were pulled from the house and attacked it as a defensive fire.

No one was found during a sweep of the house and no injuries were reported. Crews are trying to determine if someone lives in the home.

“The stories are someone does live here,” said Thomas. “It’s got heavy hoarding conditions, but we’re trying to confirm that. We did do a primary search, at this point we’re working on a secondary search. We haven’t found anybody yet.”

The house is considered a total loss. The fire is under investigation.