CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined with Wilberforce University to make an announcement at 1 pm at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

According to a release, Wilberforce University announced the return of its men’s baseball program for the fall of 2022. This program is now part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and is a partnership with the Reds Community Fund and the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

The Reds Community Fund partnered with Wilberforce to support the launch of the baseball program, the release said. The Reds are collaborating with Wilberforce University to create learning experiences for its students within the Reds organization.