DeWine wants more jail time for felons with guns, Montgomery Co. Sheriff welcomes idea

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is asking the state legislature to consider stiffening penalties for felons caught with guns.

DeWine wants Ohio law to mirror federal penalties.

When a felon is caught with a gun the charge is typically filed under weapons under disability. And according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, it’s a common charge locally.

In Ohio, if a felon gets charged with weapons under disability, the offender is looking at five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Whereas at the federal level, the offender would likely get 10 years with 3 years supervised release and $250,000 in fines.

Sheriff Streck is coming out in support of Governor DeWine who toured the Ohio State Fair last week and mentioned his intentions to try and stiffen gun penalties for felons.

“To us, that’s when we sit back and say thank goodness. Somebody is paying attention to what’s going on and trying to help the community out,” said Sheriff Streck.

The Sheriff says more time behind bars and safer streets makes this idea a no-brainer.

“Because they are in prison or in the jail a little bit longer… hopefully that helps them change their outlook on how their using their life,” said Streck.

Keeping guns out of the hands of convicted felons is a top priority for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Streck said, “My detectives in special investigations stop at nothing. They work hour after hour trying to get those people in custody.”

Because of the dangers behind weapons under disability, the goal is to get to the felons before they commit another crime.

“We hit places where citizens complain. Where there’s overdose deaths and things like that. Because drugs and guns go hand in hand. Drugs, guns and Money,” said Streck.

2 NEWS asked DeWine’s communications team what was next for the proposal. The immediate answer was not clear. A spokesman said it’s on Governor DeWine’s radar.

