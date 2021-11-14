DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine visited the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the University of Dayton Arena Sunday, November 14.

This clinic is hosted by Dayton Children’s Hospital and is exclusively for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 years old, a release said. Specialized staff are available to help children with sensory needs.

“Kids are not little adults and the team at Dayton Children’s is uniquely prepared to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to this age group,” said Cindy Burger, MS, RN, vice president of patient experience. “Our doctors, nurses and pharmacists are all specially trained and have years of experience working with kids. Our child life specialists are experts at distracting children and helping them feel more comfortable.”

This clinic will be open until 5 pm on Sunday, the release said. Those interested should make an appointment for their child here, making sure to use Dayton Children’s or Dayton for the location.