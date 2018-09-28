DeWine visits Dayton, speaks on Issue 1
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates weighed in on Issue 1 on Friday.
If passed, Issue 1 would reduce jail sentences under certain circumstances.
For example, a person could shorten their sentence up to 25 percent by participating in rehab or educational programming, or it would require things like community service for minor, non-criminal violations of the law.
Republican candidate Mike DeWine talked about why he opposes Issue 1 Friday in Dayton.
“It’s going to impact the economy,” he says. “It’s going to impact our ability to grow jobs in Ohio. It’s going to result in more fentanyl, more drug dealers, more difficulty for businesses in the Miami Valley to hire people.”
Democratic candidate Richard Cordray’s campaign responded with a statement:
“Rich is behind any plan that would help us expand treatment for those suffering from addiction and focus our law enforcement resources on the violent criminals we need to put behind bars and the drug dealers we need to drive out of Ohio. Rich supports any reform measure, including Issue 1, that moves us away from the failed status quo that has not helped Ohio effectively combat this [opioid] crisis.”
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
-
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
-
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »
-
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple's new home
When Stormie and Jim Wright moved into their new Chesapeake home, they got an unexpected surprise.Read More »
-
Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming
The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.Read More »