DeWine visits Dayton, speaks on Issue 1

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 04:54 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 04:54 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates weighed in on Issue 1 on Friday.

If passed, Issue 1 would reduce jail sentences under certain circumstances.

For example, a person could shorten their sentence up to 25 percent by participating in rehab or educational programming, or it would require things like community service for minor, non-criminal violations of the law.

Republican candidate Mike DeWine talked about why he opposes Issue 1 Friday in Dayton.

“It’s going to impact the economy,” he says. “It’s going to impact our ability to grow jobs in Ohio. It’s going to result in more fentanyl, more drug dealers, more difficulty for businesses in the Miami Valley to hire people.”

Democratic candidate Richard Cordray’s campaign responded with a statement:

“Rich is behind any plan that would help us expand treatment for those suffering from addiction and focus our law enforcement resources on the violent criminals we need to put behind bars and the drug dealers we need to drive out of Ohio. Rich supports any reform measure, including Issue 1, that moves us away from the failed status quo that has not helped Ohio effectively combat this [opioid] crisis.”

