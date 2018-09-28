DeWine visits Dayton, speaks on Issue 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates weighed in on Issue 1 on Friday.

If passed, Issue 1 would reduce jail sentences under certain circumstances.

For example, a person could shorten their sentence up to 25 percent by participating in rehab or educational programming, or it would require things like community service for minor, non-criminal violations of the law.

Republican candidate Mike DeWine talked about why he opposes Issue 1 Friday in Dayton.

“It’s going to impact the economy,” he says. “It’s going to impact our ability to grow jobs in Ohio. It’s going to result in more fentanyl, more drug dealers, more difficulty for businesses in the Miami Valley to hire people.”

Democratic candidate Richard Cordray’s campaign responded with a statement: