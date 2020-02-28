DeWine visits Dayton Children’s to release Ohio suicide prevention plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is visiting Dayton Children’s to release the first-ever collaborative suicide prevention plan for Ohio.
This plan will direct the state’s suicide prevention efforts for the next three years.
DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association President and CEO Nick Lashutka, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation Executive Director Tony Coder, and former legislator and advocate Marlene Anielski.
