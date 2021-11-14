DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine visited Dayton Children’s Hospital’s mass vaccination event for children 5-to-11 years old. He talked with hundreds of families about their chance to now enter his Vax-2-School scholarship opportunity. Some parents said they decided to get their whole family vaccinated today to help make school and holidays safer.

“We’re all excited for Christmas and holidays for families, traveling again and feeling more comfortable doing that now that we have the vaccine.,” said Dayton Parent, Stacie Amodeo.

Dayton Parent Stacie Amodeo got all three of her children vaccinated on Sunday in hopes of making the holiday safer for gatherings. Additionally, the first drawing of DeWine’s Vax-2-School scholarship incentive is approaching quickly, so he encouraged parents at the mass vaccination site about entering to win big.

“We’re going to be giving away a lot of $10,000 scholarships that children will be able to use later on for two year colleges, four year colleges, trade school, whatever they want to use that money for, so we’re encouraging them to sign up today,” said DeWine.

On Sunday, approximately 2,000 appointments were available for families. Dayton Children’s staff said they are pushing for more families to get younger children vaccinated before the holiday season arrives.

“This vaccine should be given to children in this age group to allow them to get back to school safely, it’s been proven to be very safe so we encourage families to come and get it taken care of,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Mazoff.

To enter Vax-2-School, click here.