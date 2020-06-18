DeWine: Upward COVID-19 trend in southwest Ohio is ‘worrisome’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine said Thursday that an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in southwest Ohio, including the Dayton region, is “worrisome.”

Recent data from the state shows that cases have been increasing in Montgomery County from May 25 to June 13. The governor also noted that mobility in the county is up, even surpassing pre-coronavirus levels. He notes this could be due to the time of year and the nice weather.

Areas of Huber Heights, Riverside, parts of Dayton, and Trotwood are seeing the highest number of cases in the county, state data shows.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,118 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 229 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.

In Greene County, cases have been increasing from June 2 to June 14. Fairborn and Xenia are seeing the most cases.

Cases have been increasing in Clark County from June 13 to June 16, and in Warren County, an increase was seen between May 18 and June 8. The governor noted that 95 percent of the workers affected by a hot spot at the Dole plant live in Clark County.

In response to these hot spots, DeWine says the state will increase testing availability and provide more pop-up sites across the state overall. The Ohio National Guard will be called into these counties more heavily to help with increased testing.

DeWine is encouraging residents to keep getting tested and offered details about pop-up testing locations in Ohio including:

Samaritan Health Center 921 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cincinnati – June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

CityLink Center 800 Bank Street Cincinnati, Ohio 45214 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Middletown – June 17

Centerpoint Health Community Building Institute 800 Lafayette Ave. Middletown, OH 45044 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Elyria – June 19

Lorain County Health & Dentistry Elyria City Hall Parking Lot 131 Court Street Elyria, Ohio 44035 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Portsmouth – June 24

Compass Community Health Center 1634 11 Street Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Xenia – June 24

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss a recent rise in cases they say are linked to increased testing and businesses reopening.