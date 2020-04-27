DeWine unveils plans to reopen Ohio, barbershops not included

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that consumer and retail businesses will be allowed to open as early as May 12.

According to DeWine, key indicators like deaths, hospitalizations, and daily testing numbers are all going in the right direction which led to this decision. His plans to continue retail and consumer services, however, does not include barbershops and restaurants.

“I know there are other things that all of us want to do. People want to get a haircut, people want to go back to restaurants. All those things we’re anxious to do as well, but we’ve got to see how we do with these numbers. We’ve got to watch it for a few weeks,” DeWine said.

The announcement leaves small business owners like Shaun and Latasha Wilson, owners of Deeez Cuttz Barbershop, concerned.

“March 18th, that was our last day of work,” said Shaun Wilson. “It’s been hard for everybody because, you know, we’ve been kinda somewhat depending on the government as far as unemployment, stimulus, small business loans and I myself have applied for all of those things and haven’t received anything.”

“Luckily we were blessed to have savings. So we have been living off of our savings which is now depleted,” Latasha Wilson said.

According to the couple, the uncertainty of the virus is most troubling.

“Financially we’re ready to get back going because we need the money. But as far as everything going on with COVID-19, I don’t believe we’re ready because they still haven’t gotten ahold of it yet and they still don’t know all of the details about everything,” Latasha said.