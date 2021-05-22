DeWine visits vaccination site at Dayton Children’s in Miamisburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montgomery County on Saturday.

DeWine spoke at the site at Dayton Children’s on West Tech Road in Miamisburg.

The governor announced earlier this month that statewide health orders will be lifted in three weeks, June 2, and that the state will be holding a Vax-A-Million lottery for Ohioans who have been vaccinated.

DeWine said the number of people getting vaccinated after the announcement of the lottery has gone up by 45 percent.

“We were seeing a downturn that we just couldn’t stop,” said DeWine. “And now we’ve been able to turn that around and we’re moving up.”

Registration for the lottery opened Tuesday, May 18.