DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a visit to Stebbins High School on Wednesday morning.

DeWine will be visiting Stebbins High School and its manufacturing program at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. He will be learning about the career technology programs for students in Grades 9-12 at Stebbins.

According to Mad River Local Schools, its career and technical education programs give students hands-on experience and work-based learning opportunities. These programs help them prepare for a career after high school, technical school or college.