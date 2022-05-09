DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a visit to the Miami Valley on Monday.

According to DeWine’s office, he will be making a stop at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab at 10 a.m. to discuss his new Ohio Crime Lab Efficiency Program.

On April 27, DeWine launched the program and announced that 14 certified crime labs would receive a combined total of $10 million in grants. The program is meant to help reduce and eliminate backlogs, increase overall lab efficiency and decrease evidence processing time. Funds will be used to meet the individual needs of each crime lab as well.

The Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab will receive a $1 million grant as part of this program. The money is to help reduce backlogs to pre-pandemic levels in its chemistry and DNA divisions. The grant will fund new equipment to allow for increased case output to help reach this goal.

The grants are made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to state and local first-responder agencies by Gov. DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly.