PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine cut the ribbon of a “newly reimagined” Ohio Welcome Center in Preble County on Monday.

According to the governor’s office, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 1, Governor DeWine, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik unveiled the “newly reimagined” Ohio Welcome Center on I-70 East in Preble County.

The Ohio Welcome Center is located just inside Ohio’s western border on I-70 East around mile marker 2 and is aviation-themed.

According to Marchbanks, 33,000 vehicles pass by the Preble County rest stop daily. DeWine shared that his goal was to make the area safe and attractive.

“Our goal is to invite people, whether from Ohio or not from Ohio, and to give them a safe place to come, a comfortable place to be and give them the opportunity to see all the different things that we have here in the state of Ohio,” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine also spoke on a long-term plan to “elevate the traveler experience at all of Ohio’s rest areas.” With 83 current rest stops in the state, the plan is to replicate the ideas of the Preble County rest stop across Ohio.

You can watch the full event in the video player above.