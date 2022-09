BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring QQE in Beavercreek.

According to the governor’s office, QQE is the leading supplier of fused quartz, an essential component for semiconductor manufacturing. QQE moved from California to Ohio in 2020.

DeWine and Husted will be touring the facility on Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m.

