DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine is scheduled to speak in Dayton in honor of the U.S. Air Force’s 75th anniversary Wednesday.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown at Carillion Historical Park, according to a release from the Dayton Development Coalition.

WDTN will stream the remarks live in this story when it starts at 5 p.m.