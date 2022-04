SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Springboro on Monday to celebrate the relaunch of an Ohio manufacturing facility.

According to the governor’s office, DeWine spoke at 10:30 a.m. on April 4 at American Battery Solutions.

American Battery Solutions is an Ohio manufacturing facility that is adding capacity to meet the growing lithium-ion battery demand.

