DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be in Dayton on Monday to visit a local hospital.

According to the governor’s office, DeWine will be delivering remarks during a Dayton Children’s Hospital announcement on Monday at 10 a.m. The announcement is expected to address the growing demand for behavioral health services in the community.

The event will be live-streamed on WDTN.com in the web player above.