MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine will sign a bill aimed at increasing broadband access to underserved areas Monday.

The governor will sign House Bill 2 at Amanda Elementary at 10 a.m. The bill allocates $20 million dollars for the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program.

DeWine says a lack of high-speed internet impacts nearly $1 million Ohioans, particulary those living in rural areas.

WDTN will stream the bill signing live in this story when it starts.