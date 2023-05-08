DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, May 8, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony of Dayton Children’s Hospital’s new Center for Mental Health.

According to DeWine’s office, last year, $25 million of state funding was awarded to make the new building possible.

Construction has reportedly been underway as DeWine focuses on his 2023 budget priorities, including strengthening the state’s mental health crisis response infrastructure as well as ensuring appropriate care is available.

The groundbreaking is set to take place at 10 a.m.

You can watch the groundbreaking LIVE in the video player above.