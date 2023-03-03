BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be making a stop in the Miami Valley on Friday.

According to a release, Synergy Building Systems and several guests will celebrate the groundbreaking of University Park IV, a new office development for defense contractors.

The project is located at 3837 Colonel Glenn Highway, however, weather has moved the ceremony to the Pentagon Tower Club.

The event is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

