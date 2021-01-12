DeWine signs bill to adjust online school attendance requirements

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) announced Tuesday that Governor DeWine signed House Bill 409 into law.

Koehler said the bill will amend Ohio law to ensure students enrolled in online schools are participating 90% of the hours specified, or on track for on-time completion of any course.

“This legislation is straight-forward and will hold students and online schools accountable for their contribution to Ohio’s educational system through excellent attendance and participation,” said Koehler.

The bill will also change the current law to allow for individualized student engagement policies for students who do not meet participation expectations. Additionally, it will enforce the ability for e-schools and charter schools to withdraw a student who does not follow the criteria laid out in that plan.

