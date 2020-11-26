DeWine shares a hopeful Thanksgiving message from home in Cedarville

Local News

Mike DeWine wearing a mask. (Credit: Via WCMH)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine shared a Thanksgiving message for Ohioans from his home in Cedarville, spreading a message of hope during a year of uncertainty for many.

DeWine said our current circumstances reminded him of an “old World War II” song. The song is “The White Cliffs of Dover,” sung by Vera Lynn.

There’ll be love and laughter

And peace ever after

Tomorrow, when the world is free

Vera Lynn, The White Cliffs of Dover

The governor said he knows we can all get through this and that next year we’ll be able to celebrate with our friends and family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

