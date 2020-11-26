DeWine shares a hopeful Thanksgiving message from home in Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine shared a Thanksgiving message for Ohioans from his home in Cedarville, spreading a message of hope during a year of uncertainty for many.

DeWine said our current circumstances reminded him of an “old World War II” song. The song is “The White Cliffs of Dover,” sung by Vera Lynn.

There’ll be love and laughter And peace ever after Tomorrow, when the world is free Vera Lynn, The White Cliffs of Dover

The governor said he knows we can all get through this and that next year we’ll be able to celebrate with our friends and family.