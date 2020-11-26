DeWine shares a hopeful Thanksgiving message from home in Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine shared a Thanksgiving message for Ohioans from his home in Cedarville, spreading a message of hope during a year of uncertainty for many.
DeWine said our current circumstances reminded him of an “old World War II” song. The song is “The White Cliffs of Dover,” sung by Vera Lynn.
There’ll be love and laughter
And peace ever after
Tomorrow, when the world is freeVera Lynn, The White Cliffs of Dover
The governor said he knows we can all get through this and that next year we’ll be able to celebrate with our friends and family.
