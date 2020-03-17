DeWine: Sec. of State to “seek a remedy through the courts” regarding voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio’s public health director Dr. Amy Acton will close the polls Tuesday as a “health emergency,” but it’s not clear when in-person voting will take place.

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” Gov. DeWine said in a statement released Monday night.

The announcement came just after 10 p.m. Monday, three hours after a Franklin County judge ruled against a lawsuit with the governor’s request to delay in-person voting until June 2.

“The court could pick any date out in the future, and we’d have the same hearing the night before because people are still getting sick and there’s still a risk,” Judge Richard Frye said in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Attorneys said the lawsuit against the state was filed by two plaintiffs, a cancer survivor who has a deficient immune system and a woman in her 80’s also concerned about her safety going to the polls.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Governor DeWine argued extending the election best protects voters.

“The rights of voters are preserved,” DeWine said. “Each voter will be given an ample opportunity to vote.”

But now, it’s not clear when in-person voting will take place.

“While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity,” DeWine said in his Monday night statement.

During his news conference Monday, Gov. DeWine said absentee and mail-in ballots will continue to be accepted. 2 NEWS is working to learn if that process will be extended.