DeWine: Ohio should receive 420,000 vaccines by Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association said they don’t know which hospitals will receive the first shipments of Moderna’s vaccine or how many there will be once it’s approved by the FDA.

Until then, there’s no specific timeline for when vaccines will be available outside the 1A group.

“Those are both really big groups, it’s going to take a while to get through before we go to the next level,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

By Friday, COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to healthcare workers and nursing home facilities across Ohio with more anticipated to come in the following weeks. DeWine says the state should receive 420,000 vaccines by Christmas. That includes 123,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, and nearly 202,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine once approved.

The governor says more doses of both vaccines should arrive during the week of New Year’s with 148,000 more doses from Pfizer and nearly 89,000 from Moderna.

Miami Valley’s Premier Health says they expect to begin vaccinating their workforce around December 22nd when the Moderna vaccine is approved by the FDA. At that time, the vaccine will be voluntary for employees.

“It is likely that Moderna will be approved for people over the age of 18 whereas the Pfizer vaccine allows for people age 16 and over,” said MVH Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Springfield’s Mercy Health Medical Center was the first hospital in the Miami Valley to receive vaccines, but health leaders across the area say the arrival of the vaccines are bringing hope to communities.

“It’s finally what we’ve needed to really start preventing this disease to continue to affect as many people as it has,” said Dr. Colon.

Health leaders are anticipating that people will still need to wear masks for a good part of 20-21 until enough of the population is vaccinated.