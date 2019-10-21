DeWine requiring pharmacies to include bag that safely disposes of meds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Injured workers are getting a product designed to help them properly dispose of prescription waste and protect those around them.

Starting November 1st, injured workers receiving an opioid prescription for the first time within the past 12 months will automatically receive a drug disposal bag upon filling the prescription at a retail pharmacy.

The bags destroy the opioids in a chemical process, rendering them useless for legitimate or recreational use.

“Newly injured workers don’t always need every opioid pill in their prescription, and this new effort will simplify the process for safely disposing these dangerous drugs,” said Governor DeWine.

“By giving these drug disposal bags to injured workers at the time they fill a prescription, we can not only educate them about the dangers of opioid addiction, but also reduce the risk that unused pills will end up where they shouldn’t – in the hands of children for example.”

Data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health states that nearly one-third of people aged 12 and over who used drugs for the first time began by using a prescription drug for non-medical purposes.

BWC will cover the full cost of the disposal bags, which are limited to opioid prescriptions only.

The bags will be available at every retail pharmacy across the state.

The step is part of DeWine’s Recovery Ohio plan.

Officials at Ziks Family Pharmacy – located on Third Street in Dayton – said they have carried the bags for over two years. They are free of charge but have never been required. The new initiative will now require them to include the bags to those filling opioid prescriptions.

“They are very necessary when you think of the opioid epidemic,” said Ziks Pharmacy Director of Marketing Joyce Jones. “These pills are too accessible.”

Bags are currently available upon request at local pharmacies.

For more information, contact your local pharmacist or prescription provider.

