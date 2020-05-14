1  of  3
Breaking News
Ohio BMV offices to reopen May 26 Childcare providers can reopen on May 31 Ohio unemployment filings climb 50,000; 11k fewer than last week
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

DeWine recognizes Det. Del Rio during Thursday news conference

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine began his Thursday news conference with a moment of silence in remembrance of Ohio law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in the last year.

Detective Jorge Del Rio, who was killed last November, was among those recognized by the Governor.

May 15 is recognized each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

This is National Police Week, a time meant to honor officers across the country, but the pandemic has forced many annual events to be canceled or go virtual.

“Thanks for your bravery as you face the unknown every day,” DeWine said.

Del Rio was recognized along with Officer Dale Woods, of the Colerain Township Police Department, Det. William Brewer of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, and Officer Kaia Grant of the Springdale Police Department.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS