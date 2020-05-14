DeWine recognizes Det. Del Rio during Thursday news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine began his Thursday news conference with a moment of silence in remembrance of Ohio law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in the last year.
Detective Jorge Del Rio, who was killed last November, was among those recognized by the Governor.
May 15 is recognized each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
This is National Police Week, a time meant to honor officers across the country, but the pandemic has forced many annual events to be canceled or go virtual.
“Thanks for your bravery as you face the unknown every day,” DeWine said.
Del Rio was recognized along with Officer Dale Woods, of the Colerain Township Police Department, Det. William Brewer of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, and Officer Kaia Grant of the Springdale Police Department.
