DeWine ‘optimistic’ about police reform ahead of Ohio legislature’s return from summer recess

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – In a one-on-one interview with 2 NEWS, Gov. Mike DeWine says he is “optimistic” Ohio lawmakers will take action this fall to pass legislation for police reform.

In June, Gov. DeWine unveiled a nine-point plan focused on police reform. He told 2 NEWS his goal is to make that plan law by the end of the year – but that will require action from the Ohio legislature.

“I’ve kind of seen it up close,” DeWine said. “And one thing I’ve found is I think police officers want to see some reform.”

As a former Greene County prosecutor and Ohio attorney general, Gov. DeWine said the ideas in his plan to improve policing have been discussed for a while.

“I’m not really sure why the changes have not been made, but this is the time,” he said.

Some of those changes the governor wants to see include independent investigations of all officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths and a ban on chokeholds unless an officer’s life is at risk or the officer is trying to protect someone else.

Gov. DeWine also wants to create a law enforcement oversight and accountability board that can suspend of revoke an officer’s certificate for misconduct.

DeWine told 2 NEWS he has spent the summer working with legislators, law enforcement agencies and groups like the NAACP to create a bill.

“They don’t agree on everything, but there’s a real consensus,” DeWine said. “Consensus 1, that we need to have a central database and a central governing board.”

But there are a lot of details legislators need to work out once they return from summer recess, including how to help local police departments pay for advanced training and equipment needed for body cameras.

“This one’s a tougher one because there really needs to be a permanent funding source so this money is provided every year,” DeWine said. “I know one of the things [Rep.] Phil Plummer is talking about is doing regional training.”

Despite the challenges, DeWine told 2 NEWS he remains optimistic the legislature will take action this fall.

“Change doesn’t come as soon as we want it,” Gov. DeWine said. “That’s sort of the way life is sometimes. But I think what’s important is that we stay at it.”