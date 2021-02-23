DeWine, ODNR announce new state park being developed in Xenia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, announced a new state park being developed in Xenia.

Oldtown, located at what is now the site of the Tecumseh Motel, is the site of one of the largest-known Shawnee settlement in Ohio. Monday, the State Controlling Board approved ODNR’s proposal to purchase the motel for $260,000 and transform the half-acre property into Ohio’s 76th state park.

“Preserving this site gives us a unique opportunity to connect today’s generation of Ohioans with the past,” said DeWine. “By protecting this property, we are preserving Tecumseh’s legacy and Ohio’s long, rich history.”

ODNR plans to engage with the three sovereign and federally recognized Shawnee Tribes – the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Absentee Shawnee – to preserve and highlight this important historical site.