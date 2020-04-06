DeWine names Dayton Convention Center as potential facility to treat patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine said Monday that as hospitals in Ohio work to put plans in place for expanding capacity within their facilities, the state has also been putting together a plan to expand health care at alternative sites. He has named the Dayton Convention Center as a potential facility that could be used to care for additional patients as hospitals deal with an expected surge in cases.

Health care system representatives, local governments, county EMA agencies, and the Ohio National Guard are among those who have teamed up to evaluate buildings in regions of the state that could support a large number of patients.

The Governor also named Seagate Convention Center in Lucas County, Case Western University’s Health Education Campus in Cuyahoga County, the Covelli Convention Center in Mahoning County, Duke Energy Convention Center in Hamilton County, and the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Franklin County as selected sites in this effort.

In their assessments, officials were looking into factors such as distance to an existing hospital, conditions safe for patients and health care professionals, and space to meet the region’s expected needs.