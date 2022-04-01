XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be meeting with three local relief agencies to discuss how to help Ukrainian refugees.

According to a release for the event, DeWine will be joined by Jeffrey Sorrell, EMERGE Executive Director; Jeffrey Sorrell, EMERGE Executive Director and Michelle Jones, Matthew 25 Director of Communications. They will meet at the EMERGE Recovery and Trade Initiative in Xenia.

They will discuss what efforts these agencies have made to help refugees from Ukraine including a Ukrainian Refugees Relief Aid Donations Project.

You can watch the event live here on WDTN.com