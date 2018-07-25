DeWine, Husted visit Brigid's Path, promise to help push for state funding

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - Attorney General and Gubernatorial hopeful, Mike DeWine joined running mate and Secretary of State John Husted Wednesday for a tour of Brigid's Path.

The newborn addiction facility based in Kettering is desperate for Medicaid funding.

Today, Brigid's Path can only care for 8 babies. If they were fully funded and covered, they could treat 20 plus.

"Where we are at, right now, people just don't know what to do," said Brigid's Path founder Jill Kingston as she showed DeWine and Husted around.

Kingston spends her days finding ways to keep the doors of Brigid's Path open.

This facility runs entirely on donations and grants.

Mike DeWine says he's well aware of the history.

"You saw a community really coming together. You see it today. You go in there and look at these babies that are being held by volunteers who are coming in here. One guy told my wife, Fran, this is better than golf," said DeWine.

Volunteers and donations can only take Brigid's Path so far.

"We've been working with the state for about three years so we can get a waiver so we can have Medicaid for the babies," explained Kingston as DeWine and Husted asked why Brigid's Path is in this situation.

"We are not a hospital. Not a doctors office. All the things in the Social Security Act that says can get Medicaid, we are not in there," said Kingston.

The CRIB ACT is circulating in Washington D.C. and could help Brigid's Path care for more newborns born addicted to drugs.

"This is home to me. These are people I'm going to fight for. I'm going to tell you this. We will get funding for this place within just a few years. We hope to do it even sooner than that," said Husted.

Ohio Democratic Party Spokesperson Robyn Patterson sent 2 NEWS a statement on DeWines visit on behalf of the Cordray campaign and the Ohio Dems.

"It's baffling that Mike DeWine would visit Montgomery County without commenting on the Republican plan to undermine Ohio's Medicaid expansion - a program that plays a crucial role in combating Southwest Ohio's opioid crisis."

After touring Brigid's Path, DeWine and Husted had a roundtable discussion with several county officials.



