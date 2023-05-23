DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted made a visit to the Miami Valley on Tuesday, May 23.

According to a release from the governor’s office, DeWine and Husted visited the Dayton Correctional Institution at 10 a.m. to discuss their plan to provide re-entry support to inmates who have served their sentences and are returning to their communities.

Additional funds from the Ohio operating budget have reportedly been dedicated to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to teach inmates the skills needed to support Ohio’s current workforce demand.

DeWine and Husted also announced the launch of a new initiative to give inmates leaving incarceration “the opportunity to play an important role in building the infrastructure necessary for broadband expansion and 5G deployment across the state.”

