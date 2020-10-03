DeWine, Husted test negative for COVID after attending events with Trump in last two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted have tested negative for the coronavirus after attending political events alongside President Donald Trump in the last two weeks.

President Trump announced Friday morning that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Trump went to Walter Reed Hospital later Friday night.

Last Monday, both DeWine and Husted greeted Trump at his campaign rally in Vandalia. Friday afternoon, DeWine said he’s not aware of any cases traced back to the rally but he urges anyone who attended the rally, or any event where there was a large group gathering, to get tested.

“You have to literally treat everyone you come into contact with as if they have it,” said DeWine. “If the President of the United States can have it, that means anyone can have it.”

Husted also attended the Presidential debate in Cleveland Tuesday. He claims he saw most people wearing a mask, but added he didn’t have a good vantage point as there have been pictures that showed some without masks and the Trump family violated the mask mandate.

“I did not come within probably 50 feet of the President or anyone with the group,” said Husted.

DeWine said the President and First Lady’s diagnosis came the same day 1,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio. He hopes this serves as a powerful reminder that is a dangerous and very contagious disease.

“Frankly I’m worried,” said DeWine. “We were doing pretty well on many metrics but I can see this trend now setting in, and we can stop this trend by wearing masks.”

Congressman Mike Turner’s office said he also tested negative for coronavirus after attending his rally Monday.