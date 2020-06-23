DeWine endorses WPAFB, Dayton region for Space Command Headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine endorsed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) and the surrounding Dayton region as the ideal location for the new United States Space Command headquarters.

“This area is already home to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and Air Force Material Command. It’s a powerful combination and a synergy that you can’t find anywhere else,” said DeWine in a press release.

In a letter sent to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force today, DeWine endorsed the nomination submitted by Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone. A letter signed by 22 area mayors and four county commission presidents was also submitted expressing mutual support.

Nominations for the headquarters’ location will be based on specific criteria, WPAFB and the Dayton region meet all of the screening requirements.

If selected, the new headquarters could bring up to 1,400 personnel to Ohio.

Copies of the letter sent today can be downloaded below.