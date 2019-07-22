DeWine declares state of emergency for 63 counties including Greene, Preble

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 Ohio counties that experienced serious highway damage in June due to severe weather.

Each of the counties suffered damage to roads and/or bridges stemming from weather events last month that began with mild temperatures and significant rains which thoroughly saturated the ground, causing dangerous roadway damage.

Some of these locations still have lane restrictions or are closed completely.

“Continued heavy rains on top of the saturated ground and flash flooding caused significant damage to roads all over the state,” said Governor DeWine. “This emergency proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix road damage caused by these weather events.”

The following counties are included in the disaster proclamation: Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Geauga, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Lawrence, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Portage, Preble, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Warren, Washington, and Wayne.

