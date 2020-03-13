DeWine: Schools to continue feeding students during coronavirus closures, parents urged to keep children home from daycare if able

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio has received a federal waiver that will allow schools to continue feeding students during closures due to coronavirus.

The waiver granted by the Department of Agriculture allows schools to keep staff that will package lunches and distribute them to students.

He also signed an executive order to ease the teacher/student ratio currently required for day cares and preschools.

The order is meant to help providers care for students at a time when staffing levels may be low due to illness.

While daycare centers and preschools are not included in his closure order, DeWine is urging parents to keep their children home from these facilities if they can afford to do so.

“Children, unless they have a medical problem, a pre-existing medical problem, they’re probably going to get through contracting the virus okay, but they are carriers,” Governor DeWine said. “These potential carriers will come home and this certainly can spread.”

He is also encouraging parents not to leave their children in the care of an elderly babysitter over the age of 60 because these people are at the highest risk of becoming ill from COVID-19.