DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine set aside $54 million for new traffic safety projects.

State funding is going towards the projects in an initiative to try and prevent two types of deadly crashes in Ohio. In the state, funding will be used to lower the risk of pedestrian-involved crashes and roadway departure crashes, which are responsible for an increase in recent deaths.

Six counties including Butler, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene and Montgomery Counties received funding from the projects.

A total of 30 counties in the state received money for the traffic safety projects.