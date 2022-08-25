MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is visiting Moraine to celebrate the dedication of a new facility for Winsupply Inc.

On Thursday, August 25, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted will attend the dedication of the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation. According to a release by the governor’s office, this facility will be used both to train local Winsupply employees and to house Winsupply of Dayton, a plumbing supply company.

Winsupply of Dayton will be one of over 640 Winsupply companies in total.

The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. at 3300 Kettering Boulevard in Moraine. You can watch it live in the video player above.