DeWine asks Pres. Trump for federal assistance following tornado outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine submitted a letter Tuesday to President Trump requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration and federal assistance for 10 Ohio counties impacted by the tornadoes.

On Memorial Day into May 28, a total of 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties.

“These storms resulted in a disaster of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability of the State of Ohio and affected local governments,” said Governor DeWine. “Federal assistance is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of the state, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses.”

Last week, FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and the Ohio EMA conducted a preliminary damage assessment which concluded 942 homes and buildings that were either destroyed or significantly damaged, and 837 additional homes and buildings that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.

“The widespread destruction of homes, apartments, and businesses, particularly in the Dayton urban areas, is tragic and will require a recovery process that could stretch over a number of years,” said Governor DeWine. “Many of the areas affected have a high percentage of low-income families that did not have insurance. These survivors may not have the means to rebuild and/or relocate without additional support.”

DeWine is requesting that each of the counties be eligible for assistance from programs such as:

Individual Assistance Program

Crisis Counseling Assistance Program

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program

Disaster Case Management Program

Disaster Legal Services Program

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Assistance has also been requested from the Small Business Administration.

You can read the Governor’s full request below:

