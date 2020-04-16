DeWine asks hospitals to create plan to allow elective procedures to resume

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Hospital Association to come up with a plan to resume some health care operations that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

“A plan that would allow them to start moving forward and getting back into dealing with what one of the doctors on the phone referred to today as ‘deferred health care,'” DeWine said at a news conference Wednesday.

Last month, the state issued an order stopping elective surgeries to prevent overcrowding in hospitals and conserve personal protective equipment, DeWine said.

Following a two-hour conference call with hospital CEOs across Ohio, DeWine said he shares the concerns of doctors about procedures that have been canceled or delayed.

He wants the Ohio Hospital Association to come up with a plan to bring back those health care operations while also conserving protective gear, he said.

With many procedures postponed, hospitals in the Miami Valley have taken a hit, according to Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

“We’ve had this impact of the non-essential or elective surgeries for several weeks now, and so volume’s down,” Hackenbracht said.

The order has allowed local hospitals to expand their capacity to treat COVID-19 cases, Hackenbracht said. But in order to expand operations, hospitals need a steady supply of protective gear, she added.

“We need to make sure that we have the personal protective equipment available for all points of care in our hospitals,” Hackenbracht said. “And then we need to also make sure that we have adequate testing.”

That should include testing for more people beyond the essential personnel, Hackenbracht said.

Hackenbracht told 2 NEWS she is optimistic hospitals will be able to accommodate more services in the short and long term.

“Also be looking out six months from now, 12 months from now and 18 months from now to be prepared for surges or changes as this virus continues to change how it impacts our community,” she said.

The Ohio Hospital Association has a week to come up with its proposed plan, DeWine said.

DeWine said Wednesday he has also asked all industries in the state to come up with protocols to keep their employees and customers safe once businesses reopen.