DeWine asks DoD to help protect Dayton’s water

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking the Department of Defense to enter into an agreement with Ohio EPA and the city of Dayton “to take more expedient and preventative measures” to address PFAS contamination and protect the Great Buried Valley Aquifer.

The Great Buried Valley Aquifer supplies drinking water to more than 2.3 million people in Southwest Ohio, including more than 400,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.

Dayton’s Water Department accesses the aquifer through its Mad River wellfield, located directly adjacent to and downgradient from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base operations (WPAFB). Because of the natural gradient, chemicals released directly onto the ground or into the storm water drainage system at WPAFB can flow directly toward the city’s wellfield.

In September of 2019, Governor DeWine also called for Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health to develop a statewide PFAS action plan to identify the extent of PFAS chemicals in Ohio’s drinking water systems statewide.

Under the action plan, Ohio EPA is providing the test results to each public water system and publishing the data publicly on Ohio’s interactive PFAS website, pfas.ohio.gov under the “data” tab. Ohio EPA expects to complete sampling of Ohio’s 1,500 public water systems by the end of 2020.