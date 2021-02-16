DeWine announces Central Scheduling System’s Phase 2 has begun

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN)– Governor DeWine says the first phase of launching the new Central Scheduling System is complete and preparations to start Phase 2 have already begun.

Miami Valley residents who spoke with 2 NEWS say they are considered high risk, but aren’t eligible because of their ages. They’re hopeful as soon as the next groups open up, they’ll be one click away from getting back to normal.

“I told my kids if I get that virus I’m going to die,” said Lisa Gibson Edwards, a resident of Trotwood. “As bad as my lungs are, I will die and I don’t want to die yet, I’m 58.”

Lisa says she’s been in isolation for nearly a year, barely seeing her children in fear of contracting the coronavirus. With multiple health complications putting her at high risk, Lisa is frustrated she’s not eligible to receive a vaccine.

“I tell them you’re going to pick it up and bring it to me, so it’s just been really stressful, trying to make sure I don’t get it,” said Gibson Edwards.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced Ohio is one step closer to having a statewide scheduling system. They’re in the process of getting providers entered into the system, and eventually people can search by zip code. Premiere Health isn’t an official provider at this time, but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon says people will need to give the website time.

“You have to account for the fact that there is going to be system errors, some downtime, or even some call volume coming in if there are trouble shooting events,” said Colon. “When you have that downsized, that’s the trouble is all the burden is in one place.”

Gary Payne, 55, of Dayton, says he’ll make an appointment as soon as possible. He believes getting vaccinated will help him take care of his 7-year-old son.

“If something were to happen with him and I couldn’t be with him due to COVID, I don’t know what I’d do,” said Payne. “Getting a vaccine has become so important to me to not only have a peace of mind but also be able to maintain a good job, be an active father to care for my son in times of crisis.

The governor says providers will have 2 to 3 weeks to join the website. After that, it will go live into Phase 3 for eligible groups to sign up for appointments.