DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than $3 million in funding has been announced for 44 law enforcement agencies in Ohio, including several in the Miami Valley.

According to the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, grants from the 2023 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will help support drug task forces on issues including drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion and other organized crime involving the drug trade.

“No one knows better than local law enforcement the effects that drugs have on their own communities,” said Governor DeWine. “This funding will support our local authorities as they work to take drugs off the streets.”

In the Miami Valley, several law enforcement agencies have been awarded funds. The agencies and their respective amounts are as follows:

Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office – $76,385.09

Butler County Sheriff’s Office – $22,558.44

Greater Warren County Drug Task Force – $106,980.03

Greene County Sheriff’s Office – $90,004.47

Logan County Sheriff’s Office – $6,095.80

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – $27,515.09

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office – $6,186.50

To view the full list of awardees, click here.