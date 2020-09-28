Developer buys downtown Dayton building for $675,000 plans for mixed-use facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new development is coming to downtown Dayton. Windsor Companies said it will be a mixed-use facility that focuses on food, drinks, and entertainment.

Windsor Companies purchased the building at 112 Webster St. and adjacent greenspace for $675,000.

The purchasing company said sight planning and schematic design for the building’s revitalization is underway.

“We were drawn to these buildings because of their proximity to downtown, Day-Air ballpark, Riverscape, and the building at 123 Webster which we already own,” said Carli Dexter with Windsor Companies.

Dexter said they are also excited to breathe new life into the architecture. She said the building, formerly Midwest Tool and Engineering Company, had been vacant for years. Now they have plans for it to become a mixed-use facility, and Dexter said they’ll provide a walkable destination for entertainment to those just east of downtown.

“We saw a community with great compassion and we really wanted to be a part of that, so as we develop the Fireblocks District and other buildings around downtown, we’re seeing that impact in job creation, foot traffic, and new businesses opening up, bringing folks back down to that area,” said Dexter.

Windsor Companies is also the developer behind the revitalization of the Fireblocks district.

Dexter said construction is set to begin the second quarter of 2021.